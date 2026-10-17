Priyanka Chopra reveals why she backed Hunkkaar: The Roar, a story of power, faith and justice

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up about her decision to support Hunkkaar: The Roar, a JioHotstar series that explores power, faith and the struggle for justice. Serving as executive producer through Purple Pebble Pictures, the actress has backed a project that deals with a sensitive subject while examining how powerful individuals can influence public opinion and the legal process.

Explaining what attracted her to the series, Priyanka said, “I’m always drawn to stories that have depth and meaning, and Hunkkaar: The Roar is one such story. It takes on a deeply sensitive subject and tells the story with honesty and conviction. I have immense respect for Nitya and Karan, Applause and the entire team for the thought and care they’ve brought to this project. I’m proud that Purple Pebble Pictures could be part of this journey”.

What is Hunkkaar: The Roar about?

The series follows Meenu Rawat, a 17 year old girl who accuses a powerful spiritual leader of sexual assault. As the case attracts national attention, the story examines the influence of power, public perception and the challenges involved in seeking justice.

Created by Nitya Mehra and Karan D. Kapadia, the series is directed by Kapadia, Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia.

Priyanka Chopra’s journey as a producer

Priyanka established Purple Pebble Pictures to support new talent and stories across different languages and genres. Speaking about the company’s approach in an earlier interview, she said, “At Purple Pebble Pictures, we want to tell good stories, give new talent a chance and provide the audience with an entertaining experience.”

The company’s previous projects include Ventilator, Firebrand, Paani and The White Tiger. Paani received the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation and Preservation. Priyanka also served as executive producer on the Oscar nominated To Kill a Tiger and Anuja.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, as a Mangata Films production, Hunkkaar: The Roar premiered on JioHotstar on September 25, 2026.