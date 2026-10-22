Rashmika Mandanna has addressed the criticism surrounding her Hindi accent, explaining why she has never allowed online trolling to influence her career decisions. Appearing on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 9 alongside her actor husband Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika spoke about working across different film industries, dubbing for her own characters and being comfortable with her South Indian identity.

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about years of trolling

The actress revealed that criticism has been part of her journey since she entered the film industry. Whether it was her acting, language or accent, she has faced negative comments but never wanted them to stop her from exploring new opportunities.

“Ever since I started working in the film industry, you know, I’ve been criticised or trolled for one thing or the other, like either my performance, or the language, or the acting, or just the accent, or anything. So for me, I never wanted to sort of put a barrier for myself. I didn’t want to just work in one industry. I wanted to work in them all. I didn’t want to speak just one language. I wanted to speak all languages,” she said.

Speaking about choosing different characters, Rashmika explained why working in Animal and The Girlfriend gave her satisfaction as an actress.

“So very early on in my career, I started doing all kinds of films. So today, when I’m a part of a brilliant film like an Animal and a Girlfriend, it gives me great satisfaction as an actor. Yeah? You know, because I’m like, I’m able to play them all. So today, when you say, okay, there’s a Girlfriend and there’s an Animal, like it’s so different, but you’re a part of both of them. I’m like, I wanted it that way,” she added.

Rashmika responds to criticism over her South Indian accent

Her Hindi dialogue delivery has repeatedly attracted attention, including discussions surrounding Thamma, Cocktail 2, Animal, Chhaava and Sikandar.

However, Rashmika believes there is nothing unusual about having a South Indian accent.

“I particularly didn’t have an issue with that because they said I had a South Indian accent, but I am from the South of India. So I am going to have an accent. It’s unreasonable to think otherwise,” she stated confidently.

Why Rashmika prefers dubbing for her own films

Rashmika also revealed that she gives directors the freedom to choose another dubbing artist if they believe a different voice would suit her character better. However, none of her directors has preferred replacing her voice so far.

“But every film that I’m a part of, of course, I go and give this option to my directors, saying I’m not the one who’s going to feel bad if you want to dub with someone else, you know? But none of my directors actually wanted to dub with someone else. They wanted me to dub for myself. So I was like, it was a pride for me because if I’m able to dub in all these languages by myself, that’s a lot of hard work. But at the same time, if I could do it, there’s nothing like that, you know,” she said.

On the work front, Rashmika was recently seen in Cocktail 2 and reunited with Vijay Deverakonda for Ranabaali. Her upcoming projects include Mysaa and Atlee’s Raaka, starring Allu Arjun, which is expected to begin production in 2027.