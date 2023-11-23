(RELEASE AT 6:00 AM) ‘It was child labour’, says Sidharth Malhotra as he recollects working with Karan Johar on ‘Student of the Year’

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in the spy-thriller film ‘Mission Majnu’, appeared on the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with actor Varun Dhawan, and the two had an absolute blast on the episode.

During the episode, Sid took a dig at Karan about how hard the director was with him and Varun during the making of ‘Student of the Year’ which served as a debut vehicle for Sid, Varun and Alia Bhatt.

Sid and Varun’s banter on the show put Karan Johar, who otherwise is known to make his guests go speechless with controversies, on the backfoot as the ‘My Name is Khan’ director barely got to speak.

The two actors clearly took away the locus of control from Karan during the episode and that’s what made it a refreshing watch.

This is the second time during this season that this has happened after the last episode with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Taking a jibe at Karan, Varun said in jest that Karan was very strict in terms of what his ‘Student of the Year’ actors were having for calorie intake as the film being a high school musical required the three debutants to look a certain way.

Talking about the same, Varun said, “We had a very rationed food coming to us. Karan was not letting us eat.”

Sid quipped, as he said, “Our budget was cut from our food first. I didn’t drink water.”

Varun said, “Yeah, I remember you were so dehydrated”, which led to the two actors saying in unison that this happened twice.

Sid had the final word as he went on to say, “It was child labour.”

Looking at how his ‘students’ outplayed the guru himself and put him in a spot with their chemistry and timing, a completely aghast Karan could only say, “What rubbish” as the three of them had a hearty laugh at the crazy conversation that transpired.