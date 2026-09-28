A promising news story takes a dangerous turn for a young reporter and her experienced cameraman in Reporting Live, an upcoming thriller that explores the world of illegal sand mining. What begins as an attempt to uncover a major story soon leads them into the middle of a criminal network controlled by a ruthless sand mafia. As they investigate the racket, the two journalists face growing risks from people determined to keep their activities and the crimes surrounding them hidden.

Reporting Live will begin streaming on Netflix from October 9, 2026. The film follows the challenges faced by journalists when their work brings them into direct contact with powerful people who do not want their actions exposed. The story focuses on the risks involved in investigative reporting and the difficult choices that reporters may face while trying to bring the truth to light.

The film features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, alongside Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman. The cast brings together actors from different generations, with each playing a part in the story of a journalist’s investigation into illegal sand mining.

Directed by Dhruv Tripathi, Reporting Live has been written by Mihir Jadhav and Dhruv Tripathi. The film is produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath.

The story centres on a young reporter and her cameraman as they follow a lead that takes them deep into an illegal sand mining operation. As they gather information and get closer to uncovering the network, they find themselves facing a growing threat. The people behind the operation are determined to protect their business, making it increasingly difficult for the journalists to continue their investigation safely.

With illegal sand mining at the heart of its plot, the film brings together crime, journalism and the risks of reporting on powerful networks. It also explores how the pursuit of a news story can take an unexpected turn when those being investigated are willing to go to great lengths to prevent the truth from coming out.

Reporting Live will stream on Netflix from October 9, 2026.