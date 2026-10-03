The trailer of Reporting Live, an upcoming investigative thriller starring Parineeti Chopra and Amol Palekar, was released on Saturday. Directed by Dhruv Tripathi, the film explores illegal sand mining, crime and the struggle to uncover the truth. The two minute trailer introduces Chopra as a reporter working alongside Deven Bhojani, who plays her cameraman.

Their investigation begins after a tragic incident linked to illegal sand mining, which the film presents as a profitable criminal business. As the two look deeper into the case, they come across powerful people who want to prevent the truth from coming out. Their search puts them in danger and forces them to deal with threats from those determined to keep the matter hidden. The trailer features tense confrontations, chase sequences and scenes of violence, giving viewers a glimpse of the risks faced by the two journalists. Rather than focusing only on the crime itself, the story follows their efforts to find out what happened and expose the people connected to the incident.

Along with Parineeti Chopra and Amol Palekar, the film features Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman in important roles. Deven Bhojani plays a key part in the investigation as Chopra’s cameraman, making the reporter and her colleague central to the story. Reporting Live marks Dhruv Tripathi’s debut as a feature film director. He has also co written the screenplay with Mihir Jadhav.

The film is produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath. Its central subject is illegal sand mining, an activity that can involve criminal networks and conflicts over money and power. In the film, the investigation into one tragic incident leads the journalists towards people who have a strong interest in keeping the truth concealed. Their work becomes increasingly dangerous as they attempt to bring the facts to light. The trailer offers an early look at the film’s crime driven storyline, its characters and the challenges they face while pursuing the investigation. Reporting Live will premiere on Netflix on October 9, 2026.