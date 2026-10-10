Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has emerged as a key player in Rise and Fall Season 2, which streams on Prime Video and MX Player and is hosted by Virender Sehwag. The actress is leading the Basement Workers as they try to narrow the difference in prize money between their team and the Penthouse Rulers. Through important tasks, the Basement Workers have managed to bring the gap down to Rs 75,000, adding another layer of competition to the reality show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary strengthens the Basement Workers

Priyanka’s role in the Basement Workers’ progress has drawn attention as the contestants continue to compete for an advantage. The team’s efforts to reduce the prize money gap have made the tasks increasingly important, with each performance potentially affecting their position in the game.

Her journey between the penthouse and the basement has also become part of the discussion around her strategy. While rival contestants continue to target her, Priyanka appears focused on the competition and on helping her side improve its position.

Niharika Tiwari and Priyanka’s growing bond

Priyanka has also formed a strong bond with Niharika Tiwari. Their connection has attracted attention from viewers, particularly as Niharika makes strategic moves against the Penthouse Rulers. The changing relationships between contestants have added another element to the competition, where trust and game plans can influence the outcome of upcoming tasks.

The developments have also led to conversations among fans about how the contestants are choosing their allies and dealing with their rivals. As the competition progresses, the relationship between Priyanka and Niharika could become an important part of the house dynamics.

Raj Grover’s support adds another twist

Raj Grover has also surprised viewers with his support for the Basement Workers. His stance has drawn attention as contestants continue to navigate changing loyalties and competing interests.

Priyanka’s social media posts have highlighted what she sees as an irony in the way rivals continue to target her despite her efforts in the game. With the Basement Workers reducing the prize money gap to Rs 75,000, the competition remains open to further changes.

BHAI Priyanka, Sara and Kaira all breaking down in tears, Priyanka is literally losing her composure Meanwhile, Shehzad Poonawalla with “saamp bhi mar gaya, lathi bhi nahi tooti” BRO JUST SUMMED UP THE WHOLE SITUATION #RiseAndFall https://t.co/57cnOrY94a — (@Frozen_pratik) October 9, 2026

What lies ahead in Rise and Fall Season 2?

With Priyanka leading the Basement Workers, Niharika making strategic moves and Raj showing support for the basement side, the coming episodes could bring fresh challenges and changes in alliances. The contestants will need to balance teamwork, individual strategies and rivalries as they compete for the prize money.

Whether the Basement Workers can maintain their progress against the Penthouse Rulers remains to be seen.