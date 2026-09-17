Rise & Fall Season 2 Trailer: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker among first four contestants

The first four contestants of Rise & Fall Season 2 have been officially announced, with actors Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel and political commentator Shehzad Poonawalla joining the reality show. Hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, the new season will feature a 15 member line up and continue the show’s focus on power, strategy and changing positions inside the game.

A newly released promo introduces the four contestants and offers a glimpse of their personalities as they exchange remarks and take aim at one another. Each participant enters the show with a different public image and background, setting up a mix of entertainment, rivalry and competition as the season gets underway.

Swara Bhasker is presented as an outspoken contestant, while Shehzad Poonawalla brings his experience as a political commentator into an unfamiliar reality television setting. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who has already appeared in reality shows, returns to the format with another opportunity to compete through strategy and timing. Television actor Karan Patel also joins the cast for the unscripted contest.

The central format of Rise & Fall revolves around contestants moving between two positions, Rulers and Workers. Their status in the game can change depending on decisions, alliances, challenges and eliminations. The format makes power an important part of the competition, with contestants required to manage both their position and their relationships with others.

The first season concluded with Arjun Bijlani winning the title after beginning his journey as a Worker and eventually rising to become a Ruler. Aarush Bhola finished as the first runner up, while Arbaz Patel ended the season as the second runner up. The winner was decided through internal voting, and Arjun received prize money of Rs 28,10,000.

The previous season’s finale week also included Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit and Akriti Negi, along with Arjun, Aarush and Arbaz. The second season will expand the competition with a new group of contestants and another set of power shifts.

Produced by Banijay Asia and MX Original, Rise & Fall Season 2 will begin streaming on MX Player from September 26.