Robert Pattinson joins Denzel Washington in Netflix heist thriller The Take, first look revealed

Robert Pattinson is set to appear alongside Denzel Washington in an upcoming heist thriller titled The Take. The first look from the film has been released online, offering a glimpse of the crime story that brings together several well-known actors. The film is scheduled to arrive in select theatres and on Netflix on January 15, 2027.

While Pattinson’s name continues to feature in discussions about the next James Bond, the actor has another major project lined up. The Take also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Danai Gurira, Sean Harris, Moises Arias and Justin Kirk in important roles.

What is Robert Pattinson and Denzel Washington’s The Take about?

The film follows Noah, played by Pattinson, a former Army captain who is trying to adjust to civilian life after leaving the military. His circumstances change when he meets Christian Carter, a skilled thief played by Washington.

Christian offers Noah an opportunity to join his team for a major robbery. Their target is one of the richest banks in Manhattan, and the plan promises to be the biggest job of their lives.

However, the robbery becomes complicated when Noah discovers that his girlfriend Rose, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, works at the same bank as a teller. This creates a difficult situation for him as he finds himself caught between his relationship and the dangerous plan.

As the robbery moves forward, Noah must decide whom he can trust. With the possibility of betrayal and danger around him, he faces the challenge of making it out of the situation alive.

The Take brings together a notable cast

Along with Pattinson, Washington and Edgar-Jones, the film features Danai Gurira, Sean Harris, Moises Arias and Justin Kirk. The cast brings together actors known for their work across films and television.

The January 15, 2027 release will see The Take reach audiences through a theatrical release in select cinemas as well as Netflix. The project adds another crime thriller to Pattinson’s upcoming film schedule, while also bringing him together with Washington for the first time in this bank robbery story.