Romeo on Duty teaser gives first glimpse of Farrhana Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan’s sizzling chemistry

Farrhana Bhatt is set to return to scripted acting with Romeo on Duty, an upcoming romantic drama from Alright TV. The teaser gives the first look at Bhatt alongside Abhishek Malhan, with the two actors sharing scenes set in a modern office environment. Their pairing has already attracted attention online, particularly after viewers noticed Bhatt’s expressions and new look in the teaser. Romeo on Duty is scheduled to make its on screen debut on September 20.

The project marks an important return to scripted entertainment for Farrhana Bhatt after her recent appearances on reality television. Bhatt finished as the first runner up on Bigg Boss 19 and later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Romeo on Duty will be her first scripted project following those reality show appearances. The teaser gives viewers an early glimpse of the character and the setting, although details about the full storyline are yet to be revealed.

Abhishek Malhan, who has also built a large following through reality television and digital entertainment, stars opposite Bhatt in the romantic drama. The teaser focuses on the interaction between the two characters and introduces their office setting. Their on screen combination has become one of the main talking points surrounding the project, with fans sharing reactions to the teaser and discussing the pairing ahead of its release.

Bhatt’s dedicated “FarrhanaRebellions” fanbase has also been closely following updates about the project. Fans have been sharing their anticipation for the Hana and Abhishek pairing and counting down to the September 20 release. Some supporters have also been downloading the Alright TV app ahead of the show’s arrival.

For Bhatt, Romeo on Duty represents a move back into scripted acting after a busy period in reality television. The teaser has now introduced her new character and pairing with Malhan, while the makers are yet to reveal more details about the story and their respective roles. With the release date set for September 20, Romeo on Duty will bring the two performers together in a romantic drama aimed at a digital audience.