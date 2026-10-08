The trailer of Saale Aashiq is out, giving viewers a glimpse into a love story that faces serious opposition and danger. Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles, the film follows a couple whose relationship is tested when their families and society refuse to accept their decision to be together. The film is set against the backdrop of family pressure, deep rooted traditions and hatred, with the couple finding themselves caught in a situation that becomes increasingly dangerous.

The trailer introduces the central couple and their relationship as they try to build a life together despite strong opposition. Their love brings them into conflict with people who do not accept their choices. The story looks at the pressure faced by couples when their personal decisions go against family expectations and traditional beliefs. What begins as a struggle to convince their families soon develops into a much bigger conflict.

Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mithila Palkar play characters who are determined to stand by each other despite the problems surrounding them. However, their journey takes a darker turn when the opposition becomes more serious. The trailer hints at hatred that goes beyond arguments and disagreements, with the couple facing a chilling death threat. This changes the nature of their struggle as they are forced to think about their safety along with their relationship.

Saale Aashiq explores how love can become difficult when family beliefs, social pressure and personal choices come into conflict. The story also looks at the impact of traditions on relationships and the extreme situations that can arise when people refuse to accept choices that are different from their own.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the emotional and tense world of the film while keeping the focus on the couple’s struggle to stay together. Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mithila Palkar’s characters face a difficult question as their relationship comes under increasing pressure: how far can they go to protect their love?

Saale Aashiq will be available on JioHotstar. The trailer has set up a story that combines romance with family conflict, social pressure and a serious threat to the couple’s lives.