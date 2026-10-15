Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are set to appear together on the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. While both actors have visited Kapil Sharma’s comedy show separately in the recent past, their latest appearance will bring them together on the same stage. The episode is scheduled to stream on Netflix on Saturday, October 17, and will feature conversations, playful exchanges and comedy involving the couple and the show’s regular cast.

Known for their different personalities and amusing interactions, Saif and Kareena are expected to share some lighthearted moments during their conversation with Kapil Sharma. Their appearance will also give viewers an opportunity to see the couple interact outside their usual film promotions and public appearances.

Saif and Kareena bring their playful banter to Kapil Sharma’s show

The upcoming episode will focus on the couple’s chemistry, with Kapil engaging them in his usual style of conversation. His questions and witty remarks are expected to bring out some amusing exchanges between Saif and Kareena.

The two actors have previously appeared on the show individually, making this joint appearance a notable addition to the current season. Their conversations will be accompanied by Kapil’s humour, with the couple participating in the show’s comedy format.

Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek join the episode

Apart from Saif and Kareena, the episode will also feature the show’s regular comedy performers, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

The comedians will bring their familiar characters, sketches and comic interactions into the episode, adding to the conversations between the celebrity guests and Kapil Sharma.

The Great Indian Kapil Show has continued its format of inviting well known personalities from the entertainment industry for informal conversations mixed with comedy performances.

With Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor appearing together, the upcoming episode will focus on their interactions as a couple while also including the regular comedy segments.

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix from Saturday, October 17.