Salman Khan is officially returning to Koffee With Karan, putting an end to weeks of speculation about his appearance on the celebrity chat show. Karan Johar has shared a new promo confirming that Salman will be the opening guest of Season 9, which premieres on October 14. The filmmaker has also announced that this will be the show’s final season, marking the end of a television journey that began in 2004.

Salman Khan confirms his return in Koffee With Karan 9 promo

The newly released promo opens with Salman confirming his appearance while speaking to Karan Johar.

“Toh main aa raha hu karne ke liye Koffee With Karan. (So, I’m going to be on Koffee With Karan).”

Karan then announces the premiere date and reveals that the upcoming season will be the last.

“Catch us on the season opener of Koffee With Karan on October 14. This is the last season. So ye kahi bhi jaa sakta hai right? (So this can go anywhere, right?)” he asks Salman.

Responding in his usual playful style, Salman says, “Jaa hi sakta hai. Ye to gaya hai (Of course it can. It has already gone),”

Their brief exchange offers a glimpse of the conversation between the actor and filmmaker. However, the makers have not revealed which topics will be discussed during the episode.

Karan Johar announces the final season

Sharing the promo on social media, Karan wrote, “One last time…a koffee with the one & only bhaii. Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on The Peacock Hub On JioHotstar.”

The announcement confirms that Season 9 will bring the long running celebrity chat show to an end.

Salman Khan’s previous appearances on the show

Salman first appeared on Koffee With Karan in Season 4, when his father, Salim Khan, joined him midway through the episode. He later returned in Season 5 with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Over the years, the show has featured several Bollywood celebrities discussing their careers, personal lives and experiences in the film industry.

Koffee With Karan 9 premieres on October 14 on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar, with Salman opening its final season.