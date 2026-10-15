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Koffee With Karan 9: Karisma Kapoor exposes Salman Khan’s secret breakfast habit, and fitness lovers won’t believe it

Karisma Kapoor reveals Salman Khan's unusual chocolate breakfast habit during their Switzerland shoot and recalls how a chocolate started their long friendship.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Koffee With Karan 9: Salman Khan eats chocolates for breakfast? Karisma Kapoor reveals his surprising morning habit
Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor_pic courtesy X

Salman Khan is widely known for his muscular physique and dedication to fitness, but his breakfast choice during film shoots might surprise many people. During the opening episode of Koffee With Karan 9, Karisma Kapoor revealed that the Bollywood superstar has always had a special love for chocolates. Recalling their earlier working days, she shared how Salman would sometimes skip a regular breakfast and eat chocolates instead, even while shooting in freezing weather. The revelation offered an interesting glimpse into the actor’s eating habits, which are quite different from what people might expect from someone associated with fitness.

Karisma Kapoor reveals Salman Khan’s chocolate breakfast habit

During the conversation, Karisma recalled an incident from their film shooting days in Switzerland. The cast and crew would travel together on a bus, where everyone usually had their breakfast before beginning work. However, Salman reportedly preferred something entirely different.

Sharing the memory, Karisma said, “In Switzerland, in the bus, in the freezing cold, everybody used to be eating breakfast and whatever. And SK used to have this big packet full of chocolates. His breakfast used to be chocolates,” she recalled fondly.

The actress explained that Salman would carry a large packet of chocolates while others ate their usual morning meals. Her story highlighted the actor’s fondness for sweets, something that has apparently remained a memorable part of their friendship.

How a chocolate started Salman and Karisma’s friendship

Interestingly, chocolates also played a role in Salman and Karisma’s first meeting. Recalling their early days, Karisma revealed that they first met at choreographer Saroj Khan’s dance class.

Salman recognised her as veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s daughter and noticed how seriously she was practising her dance steps. Appreciating her hard work, he offered her a chocolate bar.

That small gesture became one of Karisma’s earliest memories of Salman and marked the beginning of their friendship, which continued as they worked together in several Bollywood films.

During Koffee With Karan 9, the actors also revisited memories from their professional and personal journeys. Karisma’s chocolate story offered a lesser known detail about Salman, showing that even an actor famous for his fitness has his own favourite treats.

Source@TheLoyalSKFan
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