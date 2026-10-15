Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared an unusual experience from his Mumbai home, Galaxy Apartments, during the October 14 premiere of Koffee with Karan. The actor spoke about sensing an invisible presence in his room and hearing unexplained noises while spending time with his brothers. However, instead of describing the experience as frightening, Salman said he had grown comfortable with the mysterious presence and considered it more like a companion.

The conversation took an interesting turn when Salman revealed that he had even tried communicating with the unseen presence. His story added an unexpected element to an episode that also explored his personal life, relationships and thoughts about the future.

Salman Khan talks about the mysterious presence at Galaxy Apartments

During the conversation, Salman recalled experiencing strange incidents inside Galaxy Apartments, where he lives with his family. He mentioned hearing unusual noises while playing billiards with his brothers and feeling that someone invisible was present in his room.

Interestingly, Salman explained that these experiences never made him feel particularly scared. Instead, he seemed to have accepted the mysterious presence as part of his surroundings.

The actor even revealed that he had once asked the unseen presence what kind of music it wanted to hear. Adding humour to the conversation, Salman joked that it might be a beautiful woman who should finally reveal herself.

While Salman did not offer any explanation for these experiences, his account presented a different side of what would otherwise sound like a frightening ghost story.

No wayy!!! Salman Khan is sharing his own experience of living with Ghost. That too on coffee with KaranWild Salman Bhai💀 https://t.co/fNhsxCNt81 — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) October 15, 2026

Salman Khan opens up about marriage and fatherhood

Apart from the unusual incidents at his home, Salman also discussed his personal life during the premiere. The actor spoke about remaining unmarried while expressing hope that he might have children someday.

The episode also featured nostalgic conversations with Karisma Kapoor, bringing back memories and offering glimpses into their experiences over the years.

The October 14 premiere combined personal revelations, humour and reflections as Koffee with Karan began its final season. Salman’s account of the mysterious presence at Galaxy Apartments emerged as one of the more unusual moments of the conversation.