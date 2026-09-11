Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi’s ‘red flag’ comment leaves housemates teasing her, fans connect it to Badshah

Singer Badshah’s personal life has once again become a topic of discussion after his former partner Isha Rikhi made comments about red flags and cheating on Bigg Boss 20. While Isha did not name Badshah, her remarks have led some viewers to believe that she may have been referring to their past relationship.

The conversation took place after Gullu was called a red flag by the girls in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Responding to the comments, Gullu said, “Have you seen such a good red flag?” Isha immediately replied, “Red flag bahut accha dekha hai maine aapni life mein (I have seen a very good red flag in my life).” She later tried to clarify that she was not talking about her personal life. However, her housemates continued teasing her, leaving Isha blushing.

Isha then turned the conversation towards cheating and asked the boys, “Jo log cheat karte hain, unke liye toh move on ki koi game hi nahi hoti naa? You think people who cheat feel guilty? Especially the playboy types?” Gullu responded that it depends on the person who was cheated on. He said that if the person was important, the man would eventually think about his actions, even if he appeared unaffected.

The clip has since circulated online, with several social media users speculating that Isha was referring to Badshah. Some questioned whether she was calling him a “playboy”, while others wondered if the rapper had cheated on her. However, Isha did not mention Badshah by name during the conversation.

At the premiere of Bigg Boss 20, Isha had spoken about her past relationship and separation. She said, “I fell in love. I thought, ‘This is it. This is what I’ve been looking for.’ He wasn’t just a green flag; he was a whole green forest. I wanted to get married and settle down, so I tried really hard. But some experiences change you.”

She added, “When your trust is broken, you reach a stage where you start questioning yourself and wondering, ‘Where did I go wrong?’ Whatever I went through, it broke me. I don’t want to talk about it. I didn’t even realise when I became a side character in my own story.”