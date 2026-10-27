Karan Johar is bringing back the Student of the Year franchise with a new series that takes the story in a darker direction. The trailer of Student of the Year: After Dark, starring Shanaya Kapoor in a double role, introduces a school where ambition, rivalry and secrets are connected to a murder mystery. Unlike the earlier stories in the franchise, which focused on campus life, romance and competition, the new series explores what happens when the desire to win begins to affect friendships and relationships.

Shanaya Kapoor plays twin sisters in a murder mystery

The trailer opens with the discovery of the body of Aayesha Malik (Shanaya Kapoor), the popular queen bee of St Teresa Heritage School. Her twin sister, Aditi, refuses to accept that her death was an accident. She enters the school to investigate the truth and takes part in its highly competitive Student of the Year contest. As she searches for answers, Aditi discovers that Aayesha’s closest friends were also her strongest rivals. She must compete against them while trying to identify the person responsible for her sister’s death.

The series presents the Student of the Year contest as more than a fight for a title. With every student becoming a possible suspect, the competition also becomes part of the investigation.

Fans compare the trailer to international shows

The trailer has received mixed reactions online. While some viewers expressed excitement about the new direction, others compared its themes and setting to international shows and anime. One comment read, “Giving Riverdale x 13 reasons vibes.” Another commented, “copied from anime.” A third viewer wrote, “ELITE + Squid Game = Student of the Year After Dark.” Another comment read, “Riverdale-ismmmm of Student of the Year looks interesting.”

Directed by Reema Maya, the series features Shanaya Kapoor alongside Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha and Vivek Gomber. Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, “A whole new era dawns upon St. Teresa Heritage School and the closer you get to the truth, the deadlier it gets.”

Shanaya Kapoor talks about playing twins

Shanaya said playing Aayesha and Aditi had been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of her acting career. She added, “While the two sisters may look alike, they couldn’t be more different in their personalities and the choices they make. Ayesha’s mysterious death sets the story in motion, while Aditi’s search for the truth unravels a world where appearances can be deceptive and even the closest relationships hold secrets. What appealed to me the most about Student of the Year: After Dark is how it takes a much-loved franchise into an unexpected and new territory, where the stakes go far beyond competition and winning a title. It’s this fresh and intriguing take on a familiar world that made the experience so exciting for me.”

Reema Maya explains the series’ darker theme

Director Reema Maya described the show as a story about the pressures faced by young people. She said, “Student Of The Year After Dark is grit, angst and heart. It is for the youth of now. A popular franchise reimagined for current times. The trailer is a glimpse into the new world we have created. There is so much more in store! I wanted to explore the relentless competition that our youth find themselves grappling with. What happens when the need to succeed becomes all-consuming destroying friendships, and even oneself. Our characters are young, ambitious, flawed and certainly not above suspicion. It is a murder mystery competition series, where the competition is part of the investigation. I had a lot of fun taking commercial tropes of characters and dissecting their psyche.”

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya, Student of the Year: After Dark will stream on JioHotstar from November 13.