Actress Shilpa Shetty is set to host a new reality show titled Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker, which will focus on couples dealing with confusion and unanswered questions in their relationships. Announced by JioHotstar and Colors, the show aims to explore issues such as commitment, marriage and the future of relationships. It is being introduced as India’s first relationship clarity show and will feature couples who are unsure about where their relationships are heading.

The concept focuses on a common situation faced by many couples today. While some struggle to decide whether they want a serious commitment, others have been together for years but have not taken the next step. The show will bring such couples under one roof and encourage them to discuss questions they may have been avoiding.

Parents will also join the relationship discussions

One of the main features of Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker is the involvement of parents. Along with the participating couples, their parents will also become part of the conversations and share their views on the relationships.

The participants will have to address difficult questions about commitment and their future together. The format aims to create an environment where couples can openly discuss their expectations and understand whether they want to continue their relationships or move in different directions.

The show’s central decision will be presented through the phrase “Jodo Ya Todo (Pair or Break)”, which reflects the choice couples will eventually have to make.

Shilpa Shetty introduces the show through a quirky promo

The makers have also released a promotional video featuring Shilpa Shetty. In the promo, the actress talks about how relationships and dating have changed over the years.

It compares the earlier generation, when parents often had a strong say in relationships, with today’s dating culture. Modern terms such as “situationship” and “ghosting” have also changed the way people discuss love and commitment.

The promo uses the whistle of a pressure cooker as a symbol of the moment when difficult questions finally receive answers. Shilpa calls this moment “clarity ki seeti”, giving the show its central theme.

When and where to watch Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker

Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker will stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors. The makers have announced the show, but its premiere date and detailed episode schedule are yet to be revealed.