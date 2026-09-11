Don’t Be Shy Trailer : A Sweet, Messy Tale of First Love, Friendship & Growing Up

Prime Video India has announced its upcoming film Don’t Be Shy centred on heartbreak, revenge and an unexpected friendship. The film follows Shyamili “Shy” Das, a popular mean girl whose life changes when her boyfriend of three years, Mayank, suddenly ends their relationship.

Shy finds herself pushed from being one of the most popular girls to feeling like an outsider. Hurt by the breakup and determined to get revenge on Mayank, she begins planning her next move. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when she develops a friendship with someone she never expected to understand or connect with.

That person is Tara, Mayank’s new girlfriend. What begins as a possible part of Shy’s revenge plan slowly turns into a bond built on friendship and compassion. The story explores how an unexpected relationship can change a person’s perspective, especially when heartbreak and anger are involved.

The upcoming film stars Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, Piyush Khati, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia, Anurag Basu and Anju Alva Naik. The project is directed by Sreeti Mukerji and produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

The film is being presented as an Eternal Sunshine production in association with Chalkboard Entertainment. It will be released on Prime Video India on September 25, 2026.

At the centre of the story is Shy’s emotional journey as she moves from anger and revenge towards a more complicated understanding of friendship and empathy. Her relationship with Tara becomes the key element of the narrative, challenging her original plans and forcing her to look at the breakup from a different point of view.

The film appears to focus on the changing relationships between young people, the pressure of popularity and how difficult situations can lead to unexpected connections. With a young ensemble cast and a story built around a breakup that turns into an unusual friendship, the project is expected to bring a fresh take on the familiar revenge after heartbreak theme.