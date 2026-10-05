Sparsh Shrivastava has revealed that his childhood training in Kathak helped him while playing Bhugol Jha in Dupahiya Season 2. The actor spoke about the experience in a conversation with SCREEN, where he discussed the scenes in which Bhugol dresses as a woman for social media reels. While the gestures and movements came somewhat naturally to him because of his dance background, the costume turned out to be a much bigger challenge.

In Dupahiya, Bhugol is an aspiring actor who creates social media reels dressed as a woman in the hope of gaining more followers. During the conversation, Sparsh was told that he looked almost unrecognisable in those scenes. The comment made him laugh, while the producers told him, “It’s a compliment.” Sparsh then jokingly looked into the camera and addressed his mother, saying, “Mom, you always wanted a daughter, right?”

The 27 year old actor explained that some of the body language required for the character was already familiar to him because of his childhood. “I think they were already within me because when I was small, my mother taught me the dance form, Kathak. I’ve learned Kathak for three years. So those gestures, that grace was already there somewhere,” he told SCREEN.

Sparsh also remembered performing in frocks at local stages in Agra when he was younger. “In childhood, I even danced wearing frocks on local stages in Agra. So, I think it was always there somewhere down the line. But it’s been a really long time since I practiced that art form again,” he said.

Even though he had the dance experience, Sparsh said returning to Kathak movements after several years required practice. “So when I started rehearsing this time and the last time in season one when we did it, it was a bit taxing, but slowly I got it right,” he said.

The costume was another challenge for the actor. “The most difficult part is wearing the exact dress, the ghagra, choli, and that blouse is so tight. And how it fits, I mean, it’s very tough to be in that outfit. So, hats off to all the girls,” Sparsh added.

Dupahiya Season 2 also features Gajraj Rao, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma, Anjuman Saxena and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua). The series began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 1, 2026.