Steps Teaser: Ali Wong puts a new twist on Cinderella’s evil stepsisters

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Steps, an upcoming animated movie that gives a fresh twist to the familiar Cinderella story. The film comes from the producers of KPop Demon Hunters and features a large voice cast led by Ali Wong. Instead of telling the story from Cinderella’s point of view, Steps puts the spotlight on her so called evil stepsisters. The story follows Lilith, voiced by Wong, who is tired of living in Cinderella’s shadow and decides to take matters into her own hands.

Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother’s magic wand and, along with her sister Margot, takes over the Royal Ball. Her decision changes the familiar Cinderella story and creates a new problem for the kingdom. Priscilla, a villainous character who sees an opportunity to take control, eventually takes the throne.

With the kingdom under Priscilla’s rule, Lilith is forced to work with Cinderella. The two must put their differences aside as they set out to save the kingdom. Their journey takes them through dangerous situations involving biker trolls, evil henchmen and the mysterious Screaming Woods.

At the same time, the story also explores the relationship between the two sisters and Cinderella. This gives Steps a different angle on characters who have traditionally been presented as Cinderella’s enemies.

Ali Wong voices Lilith, while Amanda Seyfried lends her voice to Cinderella. Stephanie Hsu voices Margot and Nikki Glaser plays Priscilla. Daniel Radcliffe voices The Prince, while Young Mazino plays Gef, described as the hot troll.

The voice cast also includes Peter Dinklage as Roderick and Bette Midler as the Fairy Godmother. WWE wrestler Damian Priest joins the film as Cracktor.

Steps is scheduled to debut on Netflix on November 20th. The film takes a well known fairy tale and shifts the focus to the characters who are usually remembered as the villains, placing Lilith and Margot at the centre of a new magical adventure.