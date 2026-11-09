The mysteries of the Stranger Things universe are set to continue with a new prequel series. Netflix has officially picked up Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, which will take viewers several decades before the events of the original show. The series is expected to premiere in 2028 and will introduce a new location, fresh characters and mysteries connected to the larger story.

The announcement was made on November 6, celebrated by fans as Stranger Things Day. The date holds special meaning because it marks the day Will Byers disappeared in 1983 in the original series.

The new project will be the fourth addition to the Stranger Things universe. Along with the original series, which ended its run in 2025, the franchise includes the animated show Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 and the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The play explores the early life of Henry Creel, who later becomes Vecna.

Stranger Things prequel takes the story to 1955

News about the new spinoff first emerged in 2022, but Netflix has kept most details about its storyline secret. However, a teaser has confirmed that Other Worlds will be set in 1955 in Marion, Nevada.

Unlike the original series, which mainly takes place in Hawkins, Indiana, the prequel will introduce viewers to a different town and a new group of characters.

The Duffer Brothers had previously hinted that the story would explore events from before Henry Creel came into contact with the strange substance that gave him his powers. This could help explain some of the earlier mysteries and events connected to the Stranger Things universe.

Who is behind Other Worlds?

Matt and Ross Duffer are creating the series alongside Kate Trefry, who has previously worked on Stranger Things and written The First Shadow. Trefry will serve as the show’s showrunner and an executive producer.

Joe Wright will direct the first three episodes and also work as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Shawn Levy of 21 Laps, Paul Dichter, Shelley Meals, Andrea Sperling and Pavlina Hatoupis.

The upcoming series will be filmed in New Mexico. While Netflix has not revealed further details about the cast or complete storyline, the 1950s setting suggests that the prequel will explore a different chapter in the history of the Stranger Things universe.