Karan Johar marks 14 years of Student Of The Year with a darker new chapter

Karan Johar has announced a new chapter in the Student Of The Year franchise as the film series completes 14 years on October 19. Titled Student Of The Year: After Dark, the upcoming web series will feature Shanaya Kapoor and take the story in a different direction from the earlier films. Instead of focusing mainly on campus glamour and student rivalries, the new series is expected to explore mystery, violence and intense competition.

The first look features Shanaya in a blood stained appearance, hinting at the darker story being planned for the show. The image marks a major change in the franchise’s familiar style and suggests that the makers are moving towards a thriller format.

Karan Johar shares the new direction

Announcing the series on social media, Karan looked back at the franchise’s journey while introducing its next chapter. He wrote, “Nostalgia is working overtime this week!!! As we complete 14 years of our beloved SOTY franchise…we embark on a new journey taking it forward but it’s now in AFTER DARK! Gritty, gory, unabashed and absolute madness!!!! Gear up!👊👊👊.”

The announcement comes on the anniversary of the original film, which introduced audiences to a story centred on students, friendships, rivalry and ambition. The new series appears set to retain the competitive environment associated with the franchise while adding a more intense and mysterious storyline.

Shanaya Kapoor makes her digital debut

Student Of The Year: After Dark marks Shanaya Kapoor’s digital debut. She reportedly plays a double role in the series, although further details about her characters have not been revealed in the announcement.

The show is directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan returning as a producer. The familiar St. Theresa setting is being reimagined for a thriller that places greater emphasis on mystery and competition.

A different take on the SOTY franchise

The earlier Student Of The Year films were known for their stylish college setting, music and student rivalries. After Dark appears to be taking those familiar elements into a darker space. The first look offers an early indication of this change, but the makers have yet to reveal the full storyline or further details about the series.