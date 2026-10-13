The trailer of Sumo Didi, a sports biopic based on the life of Hetal Dave, India’s first professional female sumo wrestler, has been unveiled. The film features Shriyam Bhagnani in the lead role and follows Hetal’s journey of challenging society’s expectations to pursue a career in an unconventional sport. Backed by Jio Studios, Fresh Lime Films and MA+TH Entertainment Networks, the film will premiere on Hindi ZEE5 on 23rd October 2026.

Sumo Didi trailer explores Hetal Dave’s journey

The film follows Hetal Dave, a woman who refuses to let society decide what she can achieve. As she discovers her interest in sumo wrestling, she enters a field where women are rarely seen, facing questions about her appearance, physical strength and ability to succeed.

The story focuses on how Hetal challenges these expectations and works towards becoming a professional wrestler. It also addresses the pressure women face to meet certain standards of beauty and success.

Shriyam Bhagnani plays Hetal Dave, portraying the physical and emotional challenges involved in her journey.

Sumo Didi cast and production details

Directed by Jayant Rohatgi, Sumo Didi also stars Chaitnya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpuriya, Nitesh Pandey, Raghav Dhir and Meenal Kapoor.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Akash Chawla, Arunava Sengupta and Amit Chandrra under Jio Studios, Fresh Lime Films and MA+TH Entertainment Networks.

The makers have filmed the story at real locations across Japan, Kolkata and Mumbai to capture different stages of Hetal’s journey.

Sumo Didi OTT release date and film festival screenings

Before its OTT release, Sumo Didi was screened at international film festivals, including the Tokyo International Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Based on Hetal Dave’s real life experiences, the film explores her efforts to build a career in a sport that is not traditionally associated with Indian women.

Sumo Didi will be available to stream exclusively on Hindi ZEE5 from 23rd October 2026.