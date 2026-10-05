Netflix has announced October 14 as the premiere date for comedian and actor Sumukhi Suresh’s first Netflix stand up special, Hoemonal. The special is based on her experiences as a woman in her 30s and looks at topics including hormonal changes, dating, relationships, singlehood and the pressure surrounding motherhood. Sumukhi has taken the show to audiences across India and abroad, including a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, before bringing it to Netflix.

Hoemonal focuses on some of the changes and questions that often become part of life during the 30s. Sumukhi uses her own experiences to talk about the expectations that come with growing older, changing priorities and the different kinds of advice women often receive from people around them. The special also looks at how personal relationships and changing ideas about family can affect this stage of life.

Dating and relationships form an important part of the material, with Sumukhi also discussing body image and the questions women are often asked about marriage and motherhood. Rather than presenting these subjects as serious discussions, she uses comedy to explore the awkward and uncomfortable situations that can come with them.

The stand up special is also personal in the way it approaches everyday experiences. Sumukhi draws from situations involving adulthood, relationships and the changes that come with getting older. The subject matter is centred on her own perspective, while also touching on experiences that many viewers may recognise from their own lives.

The special comes after Sumukhi performed the material at different locations, including the Edinburgh Fringe. Its Netflix release now gives the comedian a wider audience for a show that focuses on the realities of being a woman in her 30s.

With Hoemonal, Sumukhi Suresh brings together comedy and personal experiences to discuss subjects that are often approached with discomfort or surrounded by social expectations. The special covers everything from hormonal changes and dating to body image, singlehood and questions about motherhood.

Hoemonal will premiere on October 14, exclusively on Netflix.