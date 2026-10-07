Sunil Gavaskar reveals why he played without a helmet as Ravi Shastri joins Kapil Sharma’s show

Cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri will come together on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 for an episode filled with memories, humour and stories from their playing days. The episode also marks Ravi Shastri’s debut on the show, as he joins Kapil Sharma and Gavaskar for a conversation that looks back at some memorable moments from Indian cricket.

One of the conversations turns to the West Indies teams that dominated world cricket during Gavaskar’s playing days. Kapil shows pictures of the team and asks Gavaskar how he managed to face some of the fastest bowlers without wearing a helmet. Gavaskar recalls facing deliveries that could reach nearly 150 kmph. Speaking about his approach, he jokes, ‘Andar bheje mein kuch nahi tha.’ The comment leaves the guests and audience laughing.

The conversation also brings up memories from Navjot Singh Sidhu’s early days in Indian cricket. Sidhu recalls being selected for India at the age of 18 and remembers sharing a room with then captain Ravi Shastri. He goes on to share a funny incident involving Shastri and an unexpected visitor, turning the cricketing memory into one of the lighter moments of the conversation.

Gavaskar also talks about his decision to retire from international cricket at the age of 38. The discussion then moves towards how cricket has changed over the years, particularly after the arrival of the Indian Premier League. Sidhu compares his playing days, when summers often involved travelling to England for cricket, with the present era, when international players come to India for the IPL.

Adding another comic moment to the episode, Sunil Grover appears dressed as Kapil Dev and stands behind Ravi Shastri. He jokes, ‘Kaafi confusion hai, Ravi ji ke aage ek Kapil Sunil aur Ravi ji ke peeche Kapil Sunil, teetar vaali baat hogayi na yeh,’ leaving both the guests and audience amused.

The episode brings together cricket memories, personal stories and comedy while giving viewers a glimpse into the personalities of two well known Indian cricketers away from the field.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 airs on Saturday at 8pm on Netflix.