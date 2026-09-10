Take Charge Of My Heart teaser: Chae Soo-bin gets electric powers in Netflix’s new romcom

K drama fans got an unexpected surprise on Thursday as the teaser for Chae Soo-bin and Kim Young-kwang’s upcoming romantic comedy Take Charge Of My Heart was released. Directed by Park Soo-won, the series is based on a web novel of the same name and is set to premiere on Netflix in India on October 9, 2026. The teaser introduces a rather unusual love story involving an artificial heart, electric powers and two people who meet under unexpected circumstances.

Netflix shared the teaser on its official social media account with the caption, “A businessman with an artificial heart meets a woman who’s literally electric. They’ll strike a deal that keeps his heart beating… in more ways than one.Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin star in Take Charge Of My Heart. Premiering October 9!” The story follows Baek Ho-rang, a businessman who depends on an artificial heart that is slowly running out of battery. He is also facing a re surgery and needs his heart to keep working until then.

Chae Soo-bin plays Na Bo-bae, a woman who developed “electrical powers” after being struck by lightning when she was a child. Her unusual ability has made it difficult for her to live a normal life because anyone who touches her can get electrocuted. As a result, she has spent much of her life away from other people. Her life changes when she unexpectedly meets Baek Ho-rang.

The two eventually make a deal. Bo-bae receives a mission to create a passionate and mature romance story, while Ho-rang asks her to use her electrical ability to charge his artificial heart for three months. He hopes this will help him stay alive until his re surgery and give him enough time to secure his business.

The teaser has already attracted attention from fans online, with viewers sharing their reactions to the unusual storyline and the pairing. One wrote, “this romcom looks interesting and funny as well…October should come fast……” Another wrote, “Messy poor girl with little super powers. Tall rich guy with some arrogance. Unproblematic pretty casts. Yes we’re so seated!” One commented, “They’re coming to save the kdrama romcom.”

Take Charge Of My Heart will premiere on Netflix in India on October 9, 2026. The series stars Chae Soo-bin and Kim Young-kwang and is directed by Park Soo-won, known for Work Later, Drink Now Season 2 and Birthcare Center.