A new trailer for the upcoming Korean romantic comedy Take Charge of My Heart has been released, offering a glimpse into the unusual relationship between its lead characters. Starring Kim Young Kwang, known for Walking on Thin Ice, and Chae Soo Bin, who appeared in When the Phone Rings, the series follows two people whose unusual conditions bring them together in an unexpected way.

The story centres on a talented heir to a wealthy business family, played by Kim Young Kwang, who depends on an artificial heart. However, his heart’s battery is running out, putting his life at risk. His situation changes when he meets a screenwriter, played by Chae Soo Bin, who has a rare ability that could help him keep his heart working.

Chae Soo Bin’s character was struck by lightning as a child. The incident left electrical currents running through her body, making it difficult for her to touch other people. While this condition has affected her everyday life and relationships, it turns out to be useful in an unexpected way. Her electrical energy can charge the artificial heart that keeps Kim Young Kwang’s character alive.

As the two discover how their conditions are connected, the heir offers the screenwriter a contract. The arrangement gives them a reason to spend time together, setting the stage for a relationship that mixes romance, humour and the challenges of their unusual circumstances.

The newly released trailer presents their situation in a lighthearted way, showing how the two characters begin to understand each other’s needs. What starts as a practical arrangement gradually brings them closer, as they discover that they may be able to help one another in more ways than they first expected.

Take Charge of My Heart is a romantic comedy that combines a love story with a fictional medical condition and a supernatural element. The series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 9, bringing Kim Young Kwang and Chae Soo Bin together in a story about an unusual connection that could change both their lives.