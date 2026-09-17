Tenzing trailer: Tom Hiddleston and Genden Phuntsok take on Everest in gripping true story

Apple Original Films has released the official trailer for Tenzing, a historical adventure drama based on the extraordinary journey of Himalayan climber Tenzing Norgay and New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary. The film follows the two men as they prepare for their historic attempt to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Genden Phuntsok plays Tenzing Norgay, while Tom Hiddleston portrays Edmund Hillary. The cast also includes Caitríona Balfe as Jill Henderson, Thinley Lhamo as Dawa Norgay and Willem Dafoe as Colonel John Hunt.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the challenges surrounding the expedition, showing the physical dangers of climbing Everest as well as the differences between the people involved in the mission. Tenzing’s place within the British climbing team becomes an important part of the story. His wife, Dawa, encourages him to pursue the opportunity, while expedition secretary Jill Henderson supports his efforts to be recognised as more than just a member of the supporting team.

Apple Original Films’ synopsis reads, “Based on true events, Tenzing chronicles the little-known story of Tenzing Norgay, a gifted Himalayan climber who, alongside New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary, became the first to summit Mount Everest. Encouraged by his wife, Dawa, Tenzing finds an ally in expedition secretary Jill Henderson. Together, they persuade Colonel John Hunt that Tenzing belongs on the British climbing team, rather than merely serving it. Where Western climbers see Everest as something to be conquered, Tenzing reveres Chomolungma as the sacred mother goddess. What follows is an ascent defined as much by the tensions between backgrounds, classes, and competing ambitions as by the perils of the mountain itself. But high above the world, empire, rank, and aspiration fall away, leaving two outsiders bound by mutual respect and trust and for Tenzing, the fulfillment of both a lifelong dream and a spiritual calling.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Jennifer Peedom, Tenzing is a story of greatness that refuses to be diminished and the love that makes it possible.”

Tenzing was screened at the Telluride and Toronto film festivals. The film will receive a limited theatrical release on October 9, 2026, before becoming available to stream on Apple TV beginning October 16, 2026. Luke Davies has written the screenplay, with the story credited to Peedom and Davies. Peedom, Davies, Desray Armstrong, Liz Watts, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman are the producers, while Norbu Tenzing, Simon Gillis and David Michôd serve as executive producers.