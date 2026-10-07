The Empress season 3 trailer: Sisi finds forbidden love while Franz fights his own battles

Netflix has released the trailer for the third and final season of The Empress, bringing the story of Elisabeth of Austria, better known as Sisi, to its final chapter. Devrim Lingnau returns as the young empress, who continues to struggle with the demands of royal life while trying to understand what she really wants for herself. The trailer makes it clear that Sisi will face difficult choices involving love, family, health and her responsibilities as empress.

Sisi finds herself increasingly unhappy with life at the Viennese court. Her relationship with Emperor Franz, played by Philip Froissant, has also become difficult. Franz returns from the Sardinian War deeply affected by his experiences, while Sisi has to deal with his rejection and unfaithful behaviour. At one point, she is reminded that “The life you dream of will never come true.” Rather than simply accepting her situation, Sisi decides to leave Vienna and travel to a distant island in an attempt to recover her health and get away from the pressure of the court.

Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she meets Count Andrássy, played by Dejan Bućin, the leader of the Hungarian revolution. The two quickly develop a strong emotional and physical connection. This creates another difficult situation for Sisi as she must decide whether to follow her feelings or remain committed to her role and her people.

Meanwhile, Franz’s brother Maximillian, played by Johannes Mussbaum, begins his own journey. Along with his wife, played by Josephine Thiesen, he travels to Mexico with ambitions of taking the imperial throne.

The final season follows Sisi as she faces these personal and political challenges while trying to decide what kind of future she wants. The Empress has also become one of Netflix’s most successful non English language drama series. Its first two seasons have collected more than 65 million streams since Netflix began publishing viewing figures in July 2023.

The International Emmy winning first season remained in Netflix’s global Top 10 of non English shows for five weeks in 2022. Season 2 reached the Top 10 in 84 countries in 2024.

The final six part season of The Empress premieres on Netflix on November 12.