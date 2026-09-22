The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth trailer: Brad Pitt returns as Cliff in David Fincher’s new film

The makers of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth have released the trailer for Brad Pitt’s upcoming comedy drama. Directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino, the film brings Pitt back as Cliff Booth, the character he played in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The story moves the character into a new phase of his life, with his Hollywood journey taking a different direction.

The film is expected to begin in 1977, eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Cliff is no longer working as Rick Dalton’s stunt double. Instead, he takes on unusual assignments around Los Angeles. The trailer opens with a conversation about Cliff’s infamous encounter with Bruce Lee before moving into a series of fights, crime, car chases and other chaotic situations.

One of the trailer’s notable moments features Elizabeth Debicki as talent agent Karen Crosby, who asks Cliff about his past connection with Rick Dalton. Cliff’s latest assignment then brings him into the world of TV star Charlie Peters, played by Scott Caan. As Cliff becomes more involved in Peters’ world, he meets several new characters, including Peters’ wife Toni, played by Carla Gugino, and Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison, played by Yahya Abdul Mateen II.

The trailer also introduces the Verdusco brothers, played by Matt Groove and JB Tadena. Leonardo DiCaprio is not expected to return as Rick Dalton, although the character remains part of Cliff’s backstory. Timothy Olyphant returns as Western actor James Stacy, alongside Peter Weller, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian.

The project marks another collaboration between David Fincher and Brad Pitt. The two have previously worked together on Se7en, Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will first release in IMAX theatres worldwide for a two week run on November 25, 2026. The film will then premiere on Netflix on December 23.