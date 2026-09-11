The Good Daughter Teaser : Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy play sisters in Peacock’s gripping new drama

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy are set to star as sisters in Peacock’s upcoming drama series The Good Daughter. The six episode series is based on the bestselling novel by Karin Slaughter, who has also written the series and serves as its executive producer and showrunner.

The story follows sisters Samantha Quinn, played by Byrne, and Charlotte Quinn, played by Fahy. The sisters have spent the last 20 years trying to rebuild their lives after a violent event changed their family forever. The incident left them dealing with painful memories and the lasting impact of what happened that night.

Years later, another violent attack shakes the small town of Pikeville. Charlotte, who has followed her father into the legal profession and is now a lawyer, becomes the first witness at the scene. As the investigation moves forward, the new case begins to bring back memories of the past.

The story will explore how the sisters deal with the events that shaped their lives while also uncovering secrets that have remained hidden for years. The case also brings attention to the complicated relationship between Charlotte and Samantha, as well as their connection with their father.

As the mystery develops, the series will focus not only on the crime but also on the Quinn family and the way they have tried to deal with their painful past. The story looks at survival, family relationships and the bond between two sisters who have experienced the same tragedy in very different ways.

Along with Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy, The Good Daughter stars Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams, Harper Steele, Michael Dorman, Audrey Grace Marshall and Drew Cheek.

All six episodes of the series will be directed by Steph Green. Karin Slaughter is behind the series as its writer, executive producer and showrunner, bringing her bestselling novel to television.

The Good Daughter is scheduled to debut on Peacock on November 12th. The series will bring together a crime mystery and a family story as the Quinn sisters are forced to confront the events that changed their lives.