Peacock has released the trailer for its upcoming mystery series The Good Daughter, starring Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne as sisters who find themselves involved in a murder investigation. The trailer also features Brendan Gleeson, who warns viewers that the case may be more complicated than it first appears. “There‘s more to the story than what you‘re hearing,“ he says, setting the tone for a story involving family, violence and secrets that have remained hidden for years.

The series follows sisters Charlotte Quinn, played by Fahy, and Samantha Quinn, played by Byrne. The two women have spent the past 20 years trying to deal with the effects of a violent incident that changed their family and their small town. Their lives are disrupted again when another attack takes place in Pikeville. Charlotte, who has followed her father into the legal profession and is now a lawyer, becomes the first witness at the scene.

As the investigation develops, Charlotte and Samantha begin working together to understand what really happened. A teenager is identified as the main suspect in the murder, but the case soon leads the sisters towards old memories and secrets connected to their family. The story therefore goes beyond a simple murder investigation and also looks at the relationship between the sisters and their father.

The official synopsis describes the series as an “emotional story about love, family and resilience.“ It follows the sisters as they try to make sense of the events that have shaped their lives while dealing with another violent incident in their community.

The Good Daughter is based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novel. Slaughter is also serving as the show’s showrunner, writer and executive producer. Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories are executive producers, along with Byrne. Steph Green also serves as an executive producer and directs the series.

The limited series is produced by Made Up Stories in partnership with global film and television studio Fifth Season. The cast also includes Olivia Williams, Harper Steele, Michael Dorman, Audrey Grace Marshall and Drew Cheek.

All six episodes of The Good Daughter will premiere on Peacock on Nov. 12. The series will explore the murder case while also examining the complicated relationship between two sisters and the impact of family trauma.