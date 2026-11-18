Music and comedy will come together in the upcoming episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5, featuring popular singer Shreya Ghoshal and rapper Badshah. The two musicians will appear together on Kapil Sharma’s show, where their performances and conversations will bring several entertaining moments. From musical performances to funny revelations about their friendship, the episode will offer viewers a glimpse of their bond.

Shreya Ghoshal makes her Kapil Sharma show debut after 14 years

One of the interesting moments in the episode will be Shreya Ghoshal’s much-awaited appearance on Kapil’s show. The singer will finally make her debut on the programme after 14 years. During the conversation, she will also reveal the funny reason behind taking so long to appear on the show.

Her appearance is expected to be a special moment for music lovers, as she will share the stage with Badshah and perform during the episode. The two artists belong to different musical styles, but their combination will bring a different flavour to the show.

Badshah calls Shreya Ghoshal the real ‘Bad Boy Shah’

The conversation becomes even more entertaining when Badshah starts teasing Shreya. Calling her mischievous, the rapper jokingly says, “She’s the real Bad Boy Shah”. His comment leads to laughter and playful exchanges between the two singers.

Shreya also shares an interesting detail about her friendship with Badshah. Revealing that she calls him ‘pookie’, she explains his personality by saying, “Woh (Badshah) jitne baddie dikhte hain, utne hi softie hain andar.”

Her comment offers a glimpse of the friendly equation they share and highlights a softer side of the rapper that audiences may not usually associate with his public image.

Sunil Grover, Krushna and Kiku add to the comedy

The episode will also feature the familiar comedy of Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Their performances and comic timing will add humour to the conversations between the guests.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah will stream this Saturday at 8:00 PM, exclusively on Netflix.