The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 to premiere on September 26 with a fresh dose of laughter

Netflix is bringing back its popular comedy series The Great Indian Kapil Show with Season 5, which will premiere on 26 September. The new season will continue the show’s tradition of bringing comedy, celebrity conversations and unexpected moments to audiences every Saturday. With the festive season approaching, the makers are presenting the return as a celebration of laughter titled Hasi Ka Tyo-haha-har.

Kapil Sharma will once again lead the show, joined by the familiar comedy team of Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The group has become closely associated with the show’s mix of comedy sketches, lively conversations and spontaneous exchanges. Season 5 is expected to retain that format while introducing new guests and situations that add to the entertainment.

The upcoming episodes will feature a mix of celebrity guests, newsmakers and personalities from different backgrounds. The guest lineup is expected to bring together people with varied stories, personalities and experiences. Along with interviews, viewers can look forward to comic sketches, playful roasting, candid conversations and the kind of unscripted exchanges that have become a regular part of the series.

The show’s return also continues Netflix’s effort to build a regular weekend viewing habit around the comedy format. After turning Saturday into what the makers called Funnyvaar and expanding its audience appeal to families, the new season aims to make the show part of festive gatherings at home.

The Great Indian Kapil Show has become known for its family friendly humour and its ability to bring film stars, public figures and entertainers together in an informal setting. The new season is expected to follow the same approach, with more surprises and comic interactions involving both the hosts and their guests.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 will premiere on 26 September, with new episodes releasing every Saturday at 8 PM, only on Netflix.