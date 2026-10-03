The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 brings a mix of ghost stories, comedy and dance as the cast of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest joins Kapil Sharma. Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni and Maniesh Paul appear on the show for conversations about their experiences and fears. The episode is scheduled to air tonight at 8:00 PM on Netflix.

The discussion takes an unexpected turn when Kapil asks the guests whether they have ever experienced anything paranormal. Tamannaah says she is more frightened of humans than ghosts, while Shweta reveals that she has never believed in spirits, even though she has heard many stories about people claiming to communicate with them. Kapil responds with his usual humour, joking that people who claim to speak to spirits somehow cannot help people communicate with one another in real life. The exchange turns a discussion about the supernatural into a lighthearted moment.

Sidharth then recalls growing up in Delhi, where stories about haunted houses were common in neighbourhoods. He remembers hearing about a house near the place where he used to play hide and seek. Stories of strange sounds and mysterious incidents surrounding the property would frighten the children. Maniesh also admits that he is genuinely scared of ghosts and sleeps with the lights on.

He shares a funny memory involving his daughter, who repeatedly claimed that there was an “aunty” sitting in the room with them when she was younger. His account adds another spooky but amusing moment to the conversation. Shweta’s disbelief, Tamannaah’s preference for fearing humans over ghosts and Sidharth’s childhood memories give the discussion different perspectives on the supernatural.

The episode also includes a musical moment as Sidharth and Tamannaah dance to Thumak Thumak, bringing the film’s music to the stage. With stories about haunted houses, personal fears and Kapil’s jokes, the episode combines celebrity conversations with comedy. The appearance also brings together the principal cast members of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest in a relaxed setting outside their film. The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 is scheduled for tonight at 8:00 PM, exclusively on Netflix.