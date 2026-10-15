Prime Video has released the main official trailer for The Greatest, a biographical mini series based on the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Starring Jaalen Best as Ali, the series will explore the journey of the man who first became famous as Cassius Clay and later established himself as one of the most recognised figures in sports history. The show is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on November 4, 2026.

The series aims to look beyond Ali’s boxing achievements and examine the personal experiences that shaped his life. While his victories, rivalries and confidence made him a global icon, The Greatest will also explore the challenges he faced away from the ring, along with the relationships and decisions that influenced his journey.

Jaalen Best plays Muhammad Ali

Playing Muhammad Ali is a major responsibility because of the boxer’s distinctive personality, confidence and influence. Jaalen Best takes on the role, portraying Ali across his journey from Cassius Clay to heavyweight champion. The series will focus not only on his success in boxing but also on the experiences that shaped his identity and public image.

The story will explore Ali’s life as a husband, father, brother and son, offering viewers a closer look at the person behind his famous name. His personal struggles and relationships will be presented alongside his sporting career to show different sides of his life.

The Greatest features a notable supporting cast

The supporting cast includes Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, Kai Parham, Michael Ealy and Giovanni Ribisi. Their characters will help bring the people and relationships surrounding Ali’s journey to the screen.

Created by Ben Watkins, the series features writing by Josh Wakely. Episodes are directed by Stacey Muhammad, Craig Siebels and Watkins. Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali’s widow, is also an executive producer on the project.

When and where to watch The Greatest

The Greatest is the first authorised scripted series about Muhammad Ali’s life. With Lonnie Ali involved as an executive producer, the project presents an authorised account of the boxer’s journey, from his sporting achievements to the personal experiences that helped shape his legacy.

The trailer introduces the series ahead of its release, with the story covering Ali’s rise, his life beyond boxing and the lasting influence he had on sports and popular culture. The Greatest will premiere on Prime Video on November 4, 2026.