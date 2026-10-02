Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for The Man with the Bag, a new festive action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus. The film marks Schwarzenegger’s return to the Christmas genre after 30 years, but this time he takes on a very different kind of role. Instead of playing the action hero audiences usually associate him with, Schwarzenegger steps into the role of Father Christmas and finds himself at the centre of an unusual mission to save the holiday season.

The story begins when Santa’s magical bag is stolen, creating a serious problem just before Christmas. With the bag missing, Santa needs someone who can track it down and bring it back. He turns to Vance, a notorious thief who may be the only person capable of completing the difficult job. Vance is joined by his daughter, while Santa also gathers a group of unlikely helpers. Together, they must attempt a major heist and recover the magical bag before Christmas is ruined.

The teaser offers a first look at Schwarzenegger’s version of Santa and gives viewers a glimpse of the film’s mix of comedy, action and Christmas elements. Rather than presenting Santa only as a traditional festive figure, the story places him inside a situation involving thieves, a stolen magical object and a race against time. The combination creates a different setting for a Christmas story while allowing Schwarzenegger to bring his familiar action background into the festive world.

The Man with the Bag is directed by Adam Shankman and features Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alan Ritchson, Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney and Jane Krakowski. Ken Jeong and Awkwafina are also part of the cast.

The festive adventure is scheduled to premiere globally on Prime Video on 2nd December 2026. The film brings together Christmas fantasy, comedy and a heist storyline, with Schwarzenegger playing Santa at the centre of the action.