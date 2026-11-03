Amazon Prime Video has released the full trailer for The Man with the Bag, a holiday action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film brings together Christmas celebrations, action and a heist story, with Schwarzenegger playing Santa Claus. The trailer introduces a situation that puts Christmas at risk and forces Santa to seek help from an unexpected person.

The film also stars Alan Ritchson, known for Reacher, alongside Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Michael Cyril Creighton, Kyle Mooney, Berkeley James, Liza Koshy and Jane Krakowski. The ensemble cast plays characters who become part of Santa’s unusual mission.

Santa needs a thief to recover his red bag

The story begins when Santa’s iconic red bag is stolen by a rogue elf who holds a grudge. With his busiest night of the year approaching, Santa realises that he needs help to get it back and make sure Christmas goes ahead as planned.

He turns to a thief from his ‘Naughty List’ and asks him to take on the mission. The thief then puts together a team of people with criminal skills to carry out the heist. Their plan also receives some unexpected support from elves and reindeer.

The film follows this unlikely group as they attempt to recover the stolen bag and complete a mission unlike any other. Along the way, the story explores themes of “second chances, unlikely friendships, and discovering that sometimes even Santa needs a little help delivering Christmas.”

Adam Shankman directs the holiday action comedy

Adam Shankman, known for directing Hairspray, has helmed The Man with the Bag. The screenplay has been written by Allan Rice. Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman, Dan Spilo and Alan Ritchson are among the film’s producers.

The combination of a Christmas setting, a stolen object and a team of unlikely partners gives the film a heist-based storyline with comedy and action. Schwarzenegger’s portrayal of Santa also brings a different take on the familiar Christmas character.

The Man with the Bag will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on December 2nd