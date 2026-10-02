Netflix has released the trailer for The One About Matthew Perry, a three part documentary series about the life, career and personal struggles of the late Friends star. The documentary is scheduled to premiere on October 27 and looks at Perry’s journey from a young comedian to international fame through his role as Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom.

The two minute trailer also explores his long struggle with addiction and his efforts to maintain sobriety during different periods of his life. Along with interviews and personal memories, the documentary includes photographs and videos that have not been seen publicly before. These materials come from the Matthew family’s private archive and offer a look at parts of Perry’s life away from his work in television and film.

Matthew’s sister Mia Perry Bowick appears in the documentary and shares personal memories of her brother. His lifelong friends Roger Castillo and David Pressman also speak about Perry on camera for the first time. Their accounts are joined by interviews with people who worked with the actor, remained close to him and knew him at different stages of his career.

The documentary brings together these different perspectives to examine Perry’s life beyond the character that made him widely known around the world. His role as Chandler Bing made him one of the most recognisable television stars of his generation, but the series also looks at the personal difficulties he experienced while living in the public eye.

Directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson, The One About Matthew Perry focuses on the person behind Perry’s public image. The documentary looks at his career, relationships, family memories and struggles with addiction while also examining his efforts to deal with those challenges.

The trailer moves between his early career, his success on Friends and personal moments shared by people who knew him closely. It also uses material from his family archive to provide additional context about his life away from television. Through interviews with family members, friends and creative collaborators, the three part series presents different memories of Perry and his career. The One About Matthew Perry will premiere on Netflix on October 27.