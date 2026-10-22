Netflix’s The Royals season 2 has witnessed major changes behind the camera, with two directors leaving the project within weeks of filming. Jasmeet K Reen and Mitakshara Kumar have reportedly exited the series, following which filmmaker Tanuj Chopra has taken charge. The unexpected changes took place after shooting began in Rajasthan. However, production has now resumed in Mumbai under the new director.

Why did two directors exit The Royals season 2?

According to a report by Variety India, the production changes began last month in Jaisalmer, where Jasmeet K Reen was initially directing the series produced by Rangita Nandy. However, she was removed from the project after just three days of shooting.

The makers subsequently brought in Mitakshara Kumar, who has previously worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has also directed episodes of Netflix’s Heeramandi.

However, Kumar’s association with the second season did not last long either.

A source close to the production confirmed her departure, saying, “Mitakshara has also been relieved of her duties. Her vision was incompatible with the team’s.”

Clarifying that the separation was amicable, the source added, “Mitakshara and the team of The Royals have parted amicably. She has been replaced by Tanuj Chopra, the US-based Indian director who directed Season 2 and 3 of the Netflix series Delhi Crime.”

Tanuj Chopra takes charge as filming resumes

The report further stated that Netflix suggested Tanuj Chopra’s name following Kumar’s departure. Chopra, who directed the second and third seasons of Delhi Crime, has now taken over the project.

Following the changes, the production team has shifted its base from Jaipur to Mumbai, where filming has resumed.

What is The Royals about?

0The Royals premiered on Netflix in May 2025. The romantic drama follows Aviraaj Singh (Ishaan Khatter), a young prince, and Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), an entrepreneur who plans to transform his family’s financially struggling palace into a luxury homestay.

Their business partnership gradually develops into a complicated romantic relationship, with family expectations, financial problems and different lifestyles creating challenges.

The ensemble cast includes Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, Sumukhi Suresh and Luke Kenny.