The Storm trailer: Netflix’s Swedish dark comedy turns a birthday dinner into chaos

Netflix has released the official trailer for the Swedish dark comedy The Storm and confirmed its theatrical release plans. The film will premiere globally on Netflix on October 15, 2026, while audiences in Sweden will be able to watch it in selected theatres from October 2, 2026.

Created and directed by filmmaker Josephine Bornebusch, who also stars in the film, The Storm combines dark humour with a tense story about friendships, hidden truths and relationships under pressure. The film takes place during Filip’s 45th birthday dinner at a newly purchased farm in northern Sweden.

What begins as an elegant celebration soon takes an unexpected turn when a violent storm hits the area and traps Filip and his closest friends inside the property. With no easy way to leave, the guests are forced to spend more time together as the situation outside becomes increasingly dangerous. The pressure of being confined in one place causes their carefully maintained public images to fall apart.

As the storm continues, old secrets begin to emerge and personal tensions grow. The dinner gradually turns into an uncomfortable confrontation, with the characters forced to deal with emotions and truths they had previously managed to keep hidden. The film uses the storm not only as a physical threat but also as a way to expose the cracks in the relationships between the guests.

The story centres on Filip and the people closest to him, examining how quickly social manners can disappear when individuals are placed under pressure. The combination of comedy and tension gives the film a character-driven approach, focusing on the behaviour and relationships of the people trapped together rather than relying only on the weather disaster itself.

The cast includes Gustaf Skarsgård, Aliette Opheim, Filip Berg, Josephine Bornebusch, Jonas Karlsson, Johan Rheborg, Christopher Wagelin, Sara Shirpey, Gizem Erdogan, Henrik Dorsin, Nils Wetterholm and Nicole Levin.

With its Swedish setting, ensemble cast and mix of uncomfortable humour and emotional conflict, The Storm follows a group of friends whose birthday gathering becomes increasingly difficult to control. The film will arrive in selected Swedish theatres on October 2, 2026, followed by its worldwide Netflix release on October 15, 2026.