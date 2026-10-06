Prime Video has released the trailer of The Traitors Telugu, introducing a reality show built around deception, secret identities, changing loyalties and unexpected twists. The show marks actor Teja Sajja’s first appearance as a reality television host. Known for his work in films, Teja takes on a different role as he guides a group of celebrities through a game where contestants must figure out who they can trust.

The trailer introduces 20 celebrities from different backgrounds, including Chinmayee Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, Varsha D’Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya and Phalguni Bangera.

The basic challenge is centred on the Innocents, who have to identify the Traitors hiding among them. However, the trailer shows that friendships and conversations may not always be what they appear to be. Contestants are seen dealing with suspicion and confrontation as they try to understand who is playing honestly and who may be working secretly against them. The trailer does not reveal the identities of the Traitors, keeping the main mystery around the show intact.

Teja Sajja also gets considerable focus in the trailer. He appears in a different look from his film roles and takes charge of the proceedings with a calm and serious approach. His role involves guiding the contestants through the various situations while maintaining the mystery surrounding the game.

Produced by SOL Production, The Traitors Telugu will have 10 episodes and will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Telugu with English subtitles. New episodes will premiere every Thursday at 12 PM. The format places the focus on strategy, trust and the ability of contestants to identify the people secretly working against them.

The Telugu version brings the reality format to a new audience with Teja Sajja as its host and a 20 member celebrity lineup. The trailer sets up the central question for viewers: which contestants can be trusted, and who among them are the hidden Traitors?