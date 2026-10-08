The BBC has released the first trailer for season 2 of the Liverpool based gangster drama This City Is Ours and has also confirmed its transmission date. The new season brings back James Nelson Joyce as Michael Kavanagh and Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams, Michael’s partner. The story continues from the events of the first season, with the characters facing new threats and questions following the death of Ricardo.

The trailer shows Michael and Diana arriving in Spain, but their plans do not go as expected. They are quickly pulled back into the situation and asked to deal with questions surrounding Ricardo’s death. His murder at the end of the first season has created fresh tension, with several people now connected to the gang facing pressure from different sides.

New gangsters enter the story

Season 2 also introduces two important new characters. Shaun Evans joins the cast as Ozzie Thompson, a former gangster who has recently been released from prison. Meanwhile, Álvaro Morte plays Felipe Guzman, a member of the Colombian cartel and the younger brother of Ricardo.

Back in Liverpool, the situation remains tense among the gang members. The trailer also introduces an old school gangster from Ronnie’s era who has recently left prison. He wants compensation from the firm, adding another problem for the group as they try to deal with the fallout from Ricardo’s death.

Returning cast members

Several members of the original cast are returning for the second season. Jack McMullen plays Jamie Phelan, while Mike Noble returns as Banksey. Julie Graham reprises her role as Elaine Phelan, the widow of murdered gang leader Ronnie, played by Sean Bean.

Laura Aikman returns as Rachel Duffy, with Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy. Saoirse Monica Jackson plays Cheryl Crawford, while Darci Shaw returns as Melissa Sullivan. Adam Abbou plays Freddie and Bobby Schofield returns as Bonehead.

The second season of This City Is Ours will premiere on Sunday 25th October. The new episodes will continue the crime story while expanding the world of the Liverpool gang and introducing new characters connected to Michael’s increasingly complicated situation.