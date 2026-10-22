The second episode of the final season of Koffee with Karan, which aired on October 21 on JioHotstar, featured newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The couple spoke about their relationship, their February 2026 wedding in Udaipur and the events that eventually brought them together as husband and wife. While their love story remained an important part of the conversation, Vijay’s repeated mentions of Allu Arjun as ‘Bunny Anna’ also became a noticeable highlight of the episode.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals she asked Vijay to marry her 100 times

During their conversation with Karan Johar, Rashmika shared an interesting detail about their relationship. She revealed that she had asked Vijay to marry her about 100 times over a year. However, Vijay took his time before making the final decision, as he wanted to test the strength of their relationship and understand their bond better.

The actor eventually proposed to Rashmika on their sangeet night, making the celebration even more memorable for the couple. Their conversation also included playful exchanges about married life, with both actors showing their wedding rings during the episode.

Vijay Deverakonda calls his Bunny Anna #AlluArjun on #KoffeeWithKaran ❤️🥹 https://t.co/Ii8qUo3F68 — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) October 21, 2026

Vijay Deverakonda’s affection for Allu Arjun stands out

Apart from discussing his marriage, Vijay repeatedly referred to Telugu superstar Allu Arjun as ‘Bunny Anna’. His affectionate way of addressing the actor reflected the friendship and respect they share.

The repeated mentions stood out because Vijay spoke about Allu Arjun with a sense of familiarity, offering viewers a glimpse of their relationship beyond their professional lives.

The episode also gave audiences a closer look at Vijay and Rashmika’s personalities as a married couple. Their playful disagreements, wedding memories and conversations about their relationship formed a major part of the discussion.

While Rashmika’s revelation about asking Vijay to marry her about 100 times was among the more surprising moments, Vijay’s fond references to ‘Bunny Anna’ added another interesting angle to the conversation.