Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will appear together on Koffee With Karan 9, where they discuss their marriage, relationship and on screen chemistry. The newly released promo shows the couple sharing details about their conversations around marriage, with Rashmika revealing that she asked Vijay to marry her for an entire year. Vijay, meanwhile, responds with his own version of events, leading to a light hearted exchange with host Karan Johar.

Rashmika shares details about her marriage proposal

The promo begins with Karan introducing Vijay and Rashmika as a “blockbuster couple”. He then asks Vijay whether he proposed to Rashmika after she entered his life. Rashmika takes the conversation forward by recalling how she brought up the subject of marriage with Vijay.

She says she told him, “Let’s get married.” According to Rashmika, Vijay replied, “Okay, you ask me a hundred times.” Karan appears surprised by the revelation and asks her, “You asked him a hundred times?” Rashmika confirms the story, saying, “I asked him for an entire year.”

When Karan asks Vijay to share his side of the story, the actor responds, “I am not an a\*\*hole,” adding humour to their conversation about how they reached the decision to get married.

Vijay jokes about married life

The promo also features a conversation about the actors’ on screen chemistry with their co stars. Karan asks Rashmika to choose between her Pushpa and Animal co stars. She picks Allu Arjun.

Karan then asks Vijay who he thinks has the best on screen chemistry with him. Before he can answer, Rashmika interrupts with, “Nobody.” Vijay responds with a joke about marriage, saying, “Rule no. 101 of marriage: agree with the wife,” leaving Rashmika blushing.

From dating to marriage

Vijay and Rashmika got married on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The two reportedly began dating around 2018 after meeting on the sets of Geetha Govindam.

Before the couple, Salman Khan was the first guest to appear on the popular chat show. During his appearance, the superstar spoke about stardom, paparazzi culture and aspects of his personal life.

Vijay and Rashmika were also recently seen together in Ranabaali, which released in theatres on October 16.