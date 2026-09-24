Vir Das has received his third International Emmy nomination, with his Netflix stand up special Vir Das: Fool Volume nominated in the Comedy category at the 2026 International Emmy Awards. The nomination was announced on September 23, adding another chapter to the comedian’s association with the international television awards. The International Academy has listed Fool Volume among four nominees in the Comedy category.

The latest nomination follows Vir Das’ earlier recognition for Vir Das: For India in 2021 and Vir Das: Landing in 2023. Landing went on to win the Comedy award in 2023, giving Das his first International Emmy win. The latest nomination makes Fool Volume his third entry in the awards race.

Talking about the nomination, Vir Das said, “Every few years, Netflix and I find a new reason to get together and make something slightly foolish… I mean, funny. I’m humbled all over again to be nominated for an International Emmy. Fool Volume is about silence — what it means to have a voice, and what happens when you actually use it. I’m deeply grateful to the jury, audiences, my team, and Netflix for giving me the space to make work I believe in. And to everyone who has laughed along the way — clearly, my delusion is contagious.”

Fool Volume has been nominated alongside División Palermo: Season 2, Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks in the Comedy category. The 2026 International Emmy Awards feature 64 nominees across 16 categories, representing 22 countries.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India said, “Vir has always taken stand-up beyond the conventional format, bringing together distinctive settings, sharp humour and deeply personal storytelling. This third International Emmy nomination makes the moment especially meaningful. Vir Das: For India earned his first International Emmy nomination, Vir Das: Landing went on to win, and now Fool Volume continues that remarkable journey. To see Vir’s work recognised repeatedly as his voice and craft continue to evolve is incredibly special. We are deeply proud of the partnership we have built with him and of how his authentic, Indian voice continues to connect with audiences around the world”

Das also hosted the International Emmy Awards ceremony in 2024, becoming the first Indian to take on the role.

The 54th International Emmy Awards ceremony will take place in New York on November 23, 2026, when the winners across the 16 categories will be announced.