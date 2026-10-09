Marvel Studios treated fans at New York Comic Con (NYCC) to a surprise screening of the first episode of VisionQuest, ahead of its October 14 debut. The event also featured announcements about new Marvel Television and Marvel Animation projects, including Zodiac and three upcoming Marvel Zombies specials.

The panel took place at the Empire Stage, with cast members and filmmakers discussing upcoming Disney+ series. Marvel’s Head of Television, Animation and Comics, Brad Winderbaum, opened the session alongside Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Stephen Wacker, who offered a preview of upcoming comic book announcements.

Among the major updates, Marvel revealed that Zodiac, a new live-action series, is currently in casting and is expected to begin production in 2027. The series is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in 2028. Marvel Animation also announced three new two-part Marvel Zombies special events: Marvel Zombies: Winter Soldier for Halloween 2027, Marvel Zombies: Fist of Khonshu for Halloween 2028 and Marvel Zombies: The Last Guardian for Halloween 2029.

Fans also received an exclusive early look at X-Men ’97 Season 3. Showrunner Jeff Trammell announced that Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on Disney+ on January 13, 2027. The event also featured an early preview of the upcoming third season of Daredevil: Born Again, with Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter and Finn Jones appearing together on stage.

The biggest surprise came when Paul Bettany, James Spader, showrunner Terry Matalas and co-stars Ruaridh Mollica and Emily Hampshire discussed VisionQuest before announcing the screening of its first episode.

The series follows Vision as he tries to rebuild his life after escaping those who wanted to weaponise him. He consults artificial intelligence personas within his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S. and Ultron. His journey takes a dangerous turn when a bounty forces him to flee alongside Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious boy who may be connected to him as a son.

Created for television by Terry Matalas and based on Marvel Comics, VisionQuest features Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, T’Nia Miller and James D’Arcy, among others.

In India, VisionQuest will stream on JioHotstar from October 14 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.