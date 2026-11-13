Parivarik Manuranjan review: Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari bring warmth and humour to an unusual romance

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his action-packed role in Mirzapur, takes a refreshing turn with Parivarik Manuranjan, a romantic comedy and slice-of-life film. His performance reminds you of the charming romantic heroes from Amol Palekar’s films. His pairing with Aditi Rao Hydari may seem unusual at first, but the two bring an interesting warmth to the story.

A love story set in the heart of Lucknow

Set in a small neighbourhood in Lucknow, where everyone knows everyone else’s business, the film revolves around Manu (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Ranjan (Pankaj Tripathi). Manu arrives at Ranjan’s house and starts working as his house manager. Her sudden entry raises questions among Ranjan’s sisters and the curious neighbourhood. As Manu’s past and Ranjan’s family relationships come into the picture, the story develops into an engaging drama. The central question is whether Manu and Ranjan will find love or eventually go their separate ways.

Direction, writing and technical aspects

Director Varun V. Sharma understands Lucknow and its culture well. This comes through in the film’s characters and the way the neighbourhood is presented. As writers, Brijendra Kala, Varun V. Sharma and Ali Abbas Zafar bring together a light-hearted story that keeps its focus on family, relationships and everyday situations.

Anup Singh’s cinematography captures the setting well, while Parvinder Singh’s art direction helps create the world of Manu and Ranjan.

Performances that make the film work

Pankaj Tripathi is particularly good as a romantic lead. His natural comic timing and one-liners provide several funny moments. Aditi Rao Hydari brings simplicity to Manu’s character, making her believable as a girl from a small town. Their contrasting personalities work well together.

Brijendra Kala is one of the strongest performers in the supporting cast and adds plenty of humour. Sunita Rajwar and the rest of the cast also do justice to their respective roles.

Production and final thoughts

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited, the film is another family-oriented project from the production house. Their earlier films include Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai (2023), Main Atal Hoon (2024) and Bhaiyya Ji (2024). Their last release was Tu Yaa Main, made in collaboration with Anand L Rai.

Parivarik Manuranjan is also produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Krishna Sharma. Zafar is known for films such as Tiger Zinda Hai.

The climax could have been presented better, but the film largely succeeds in keeping its storytelling simple and entertaining. With its focus on relationships, humour and family values, Parivarik Manuranjan offers a gentle change from the usual loud romantic comedies.

The film is streaming on SonyLIV from November 13, 2026.