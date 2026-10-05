Prashanth Neel is presenting 418, a horror drama directed by Kirtan Nagagouda and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The story is set around an abandoned building that is reopened after remaining closed for some time. The focus of the mystery is room no.418, where a strange presence is believed to be haunting the room and the building. The makers have now released the trailer, giving viewers a first look at the story and its supernatural elements.

The trailer begins with the first person entering the reopened building and soon facing unusual paranormal activity. What initially appears to be a strange incident gradually turns into a bigger mystery involving a mysterious lady who seems to be connected to the room. The character becomes curious about what is happening and decides to investigate the truth with his friends. As the story develops, the trailer also suggests that women who enter the building may face a serious threat.

Director Kirtan Nagagouda appears to have focused strongly on the performances while building the mystery. Chaitra Achar stands out in the trailer with a performance that adds intensity to the story. The young actors Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju and Preethi Pagadala also contribute to the mystery as their characters try to understand what is happening inside the building.

The technical aspects play an important role in creating the atmosphere. The camera work, visuals and background music work together to build tension around the haunted location. The trailer also uses sound effects and sudden moments to create a sense of fear without revealing the complete mystery. Along with the supernatural elements, the film appears to explore the psychological side of paranormal experiences and how fear can affect the people facing them.

418 is scheduled to release on 18th September. The trailer keeps the main mystery around room no.418 largely under wraps while introducing the characters, the haunted building and the danger connected to it. The film brings together a young cast and a horror focused story, with the makers using the trailer to establish the mystery surrounding the abandoned building.