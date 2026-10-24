The trailer of Aadarsha Kutumbam: House No. 47, starring Victory Venkatesh and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has been released ahead of the film’s theatrical arrival on October 30. The film marks the reunion of the actor and filmmaker after two decades, bringing together a combination known for its family entertainment. The trailer offers glimpses of comedy, emotional moments, action and suspense, suggesting that the story goes beyond a conventional family drama.

Venkatesh combines comedy with action

Venkatesh appears in a lively role that draws on his familiar comic timing while also showing him in action packed situations. The trailer moves between everyday family interactions and more intense developments, hinting at unexpected turns in the story.

Although the film appears to focus on family relationships, the glimpses of suspense and action suggest that the plot has more layers to explore. The trailer does not reveal the complete storyline, but it introduces situations that could bring humour and tension together.

The film has been attracting attention through its songs and earlier promotional material. The newly released trailer adds another look at the characters and the kind of entertainment the makers are bringing to the screen.

Trivikram’s direction and Thaman’s music

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam: House No. 47 brings family dynamics and dramatic situations together. The filmmaker is known for combining conversational humour with emotional moments, and the trailer indicates that both elements have a place in this story.

Thaman S has composed the background score, which adds intensity to the action scenes and suspenseful moments shown in the trailer. The film aims to balance comedy, emotion and thrills while keeping family relationships at the centre of the narrative.

Cast and theatrical release date

Alongside Venkatesh, the film features Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Raghu Babu in important roles.

Aadarsha Kutumbam: House No. 47 is produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 30. Its performance will be closely watched by audiences interested in the reunion of Venkatesh and Trivikram after a gap of two decades.